DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,088 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $121,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $270.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $177.88 and a 12-month high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.