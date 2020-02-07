DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 285.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238,753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $107,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $66.33. 2,357,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,281,971. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

