DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 230,345 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 230,345 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $108,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

ABT stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. 496,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

