Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price objective decreased by Sidoti from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 169,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,569. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Deluxe by 234.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 911.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

