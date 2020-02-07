DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DENSO CORP/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get DENSO CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. DENSO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.