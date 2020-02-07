DeVault (DVT) Trading Down 34% This Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. DeVault has a market cap of $16,023.00 and $132.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 34% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

