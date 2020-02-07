DEXUS Property Group (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 3.80

Press coverage about DEXUS Property Group (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) has trended very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DEXUS Property Group earned a news impact score of 3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:DXSPF opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. DEXUS Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Get DEXUS Property Group alerts:

About DEXUS Property Group

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.