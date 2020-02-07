Digital Money Bits (DMB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Digital Money Bits has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Digital Money Bits has a market capitalization of $20,711.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Digital Money Bits

DMB is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 116,173,958 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,958 coins. Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Money Bits is dmb-currency.com.

Digital Money Bits Coin Trading

Digital Money Bits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Money Bits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Money Bits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Money Bits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

