DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $123.28. 922,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,425. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $109.33 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.