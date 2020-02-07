DigitalNote (XDN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,333.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.31 million and $1,333.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00805718 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

