Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,180. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.