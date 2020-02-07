Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.26. 973,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $601.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,632. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

