DIMCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $234,198.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $234,198.00 and approximately $3,940.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Exrates. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 200.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

