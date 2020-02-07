Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,002 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $75.28. 201,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,850. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.