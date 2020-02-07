Dock Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $2.05 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

