DogeCash (DOGEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $21,225.00 and $33.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027126 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00260800 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000651 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 201.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.