Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Announces Earnings Results

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 975,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,550. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Domtar has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

