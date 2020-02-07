DraftCoin Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,543.00 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.