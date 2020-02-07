Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1,334.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Dropbox worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 28.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.23 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $197,779,993.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,333 shares of company stock valued at $250,960. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

