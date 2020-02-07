DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $134.45 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.18.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

