Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 2,747,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.