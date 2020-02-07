DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of DXC Technology worth $73,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

