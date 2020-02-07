e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. 1,118,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,894.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.29.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

