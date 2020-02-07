EagleX (EGX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One EagleX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last week, EagleX has traded up 5% against the US dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $13,146.00 and $117.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02998327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00226162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00131944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.