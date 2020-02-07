Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Edison International worth $37,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1,444.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $77.00. 1,181,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,689. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

