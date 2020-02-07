eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

eGain stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,398. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 141,491 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eGain by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

