Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Elastic worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Shares of ESTC opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,381 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $447,067.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,431 shares of company stock valued at $11,355,642 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

