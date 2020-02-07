Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 67,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.