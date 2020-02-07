Ellaism Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $35,660.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.02228801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00116060 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

