Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,116. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.