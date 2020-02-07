Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter.

Enbridge stock opened at C$55.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$43.02 and a 12 month high of C$56.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 over the last 90 days.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

