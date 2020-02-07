Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENB opened at $42.11 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

