Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

ECIA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.52. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

