Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Issues Earnings Results

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50 to $3.72 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

