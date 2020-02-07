Endor Protocol (EDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $646,389.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Coinall, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.01214000 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Upbit, Coinall, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.