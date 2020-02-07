Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes Acquires 45,300 Shares

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 45,300 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22.

Robert Harold Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58.

Shares of ESI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of $389.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$393.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.