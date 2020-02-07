Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after buying an additional 1,069,983 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after buying an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 533,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,097,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

