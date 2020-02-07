Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $42,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,578. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

