ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

