Essent Group (ESNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.00 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $2,944,412 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

