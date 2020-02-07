Essentia (ESS) Reaches One Day Volume of $25,730.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Essentia has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Essentia has a market capitalization of $333,932.00 and $25,730.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.