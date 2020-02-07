Estee Lauder Companies (EL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $227.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $223.00.

1/8/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Estee Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Estee Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $214.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $211.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

