Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $201.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.77. 1,092,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Braun Stacey Associates increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 475.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 54,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Park National grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

