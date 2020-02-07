Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $232.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.