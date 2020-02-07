Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, IDEX, LATOKEN and CoinTiger. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $118,757.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,901,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Escodex, IDEX, DDEX, P2PB2B, LATOKEN, Coinlim and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.