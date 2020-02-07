ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 546.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 69,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $54.04.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.