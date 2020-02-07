Ether Kingdoms Token Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $32,230.00 and $14,523.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.56 or 0.05871102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,036,630 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.