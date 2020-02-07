Ether Zero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $397,039.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $397,039.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.02248556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00118964 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,737,867 coins and its circulating supply is 167,708,454 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.