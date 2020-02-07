EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0041

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 4% lower against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $79,774.00 and $7,923.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

