Etherparty Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $347,279.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

